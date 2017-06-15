|
1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**
2 years ago I parked my jet ski because it overheated and melted both rubber exhaust hoses and heated the water lock inlet and caused it to leak. This past week I was able to repair the water lock and got it running again. Problem that I'm having now is the jet ski will run forever when just at a idle. When I give it gas it bogs out and dies every time. I've even let it run for 20 mins and still the same issue. I have already replaced plugs, drained the old gas, rinsed the gas tank. Has anyone had this issue before?
Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**
Im following because i have a 650 that runs kinda like this.
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**
You want to sell it? Lol
