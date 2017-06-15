pxctoday

  Today, 08:47 AM #1
    D3adlydesignz
    D3adlydesignz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    2

    1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**

    2 years ago I parked my jet ski because it overheated and melted both rubber exhaust hoses and heated the water lock inlet and caused it to leak. This past week I was able to repair the water lock and got it running again. Problem that I'm having now is the jet ski will run forever when just at a idle. When I give it gas it bogs out and dies every time. I've even let it run for 20 mins and still the same issue. I have already replaced plugs, drained the old gas, rinsed the gas tank. Has anyone had this issue before?
  Today, 08:50 AM #2
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    411

    Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**

    Im following because i have a 650 that runs kinda like this.

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:54 AM #3
    D3adlydesignz
    D3adlydesignz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**

    Quote Originally Posted by TDS View Post
    Im following because i have a 650 that runs kinda like this.

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    You want to sell it? Lol
  Today, 08:56 AM #4
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    411

    Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**

    I put it in a waveraider. I wanted the 62t motor for a superjet

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
