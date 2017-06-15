Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Indiana Posts 2 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted** 2 years ago I parked my jet ski because it overheated and melted both rubber exhaust hoses and heated the water lock inlet and caused it to leak. This past week I was able to repair the water lock and got it running again. Problem that I'm having now is the jet ski will run forever when just at a idle. When I give it gas it bogs out and dies every time. I've even let it run for 20 mins and still the same issue. I have already replaced plugs, drained the old gas, rinsed the gas tank. Has anyone had this issue before? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 411 Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted** Im following because i have a 650 that runs kinda like this.



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Indiana Posts 2 Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted** Originally Posted by TDS Originally Posted by Im following because i have a 650 that runs kinda like this.



Re: 1993 YAMAHA VXR 650 Issues **Help Wanted**
I put it in a waveraider. I wanted the 62t motor for a superjet



