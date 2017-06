Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Waterbox #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Conneticut Age 37 Posts 19 Waterbox I have an x2 with a 750 with stock 650 exhaust, people say you can drill out the waterbox how does this help and how do you do it. Obviously you have to pull the tank and pull the waterbox and put it on the bench. Any info would be nice I have a friend of mine that keeps putting mods into his sitdown to make it faster then my x2 it's pretty funny how mad he gets





Not sure on an X2 750, but I know on my zxi1100 I drilled a 1" hole in the back baffle of the waterbox, being careful to only go through that, and saw big improvement in holeshot because the 1" hole helps get the water out of the box faster..... so less resistance to engine, and it can reach peak power faster.... no notable gain on top end...... Not sure if this concept is the same on 750 x2, but I would assume so.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk 2001 Kawasaki ZXi 1100cc

CDKII Triple Carb | R&D Power Plenum | +1.5 Wossners | HotRods Crank | R&D Intake | Shredmaster Ride Plate

Solas Concord 13/19 | Dual Cooling | Jetworks FCV Stinger Mod | Temp Sensor Mod | Waterbox Mod | DIY 2" Nozzle Extension



2001 Seadoo XP 951CC

PROK F/A's Rejetted | +1.5 Wossners | 97.5 Unicorn Pipe | Solas Concord 15/20 | Solas Intake Grate | PJs Finger Throttle

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...69#post2795640

Okay I will try something. I see a lot of mixed emotions about doing this some people say it will make it all around slower





