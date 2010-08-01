Well after having just about every single thing I needed to build a really nice fun 787 96 XP I found a nice Big Red Racing x4 hull and decided to go with the larger 951 conversion instead & sell the XP to fund this project. This was heavily influenced by my buddy Nick whom recently built a killer 951 x4 setup. This will be a slow build and I am waiting on tons of parts but it will be well documented along the way. Still working out some issues on the family GTX *thing has gremlins* unfortunately so this project wont get much love for another week or so. Anywho here are some quick pics before I do anything at all to this ski.
As for the plans I have a pretty solid idea in my head of parts I want to run and how I want to run them but I am sure I will have a million questions along the way. First 951 motor I have owned and the first ground up build as well. I haven't decided what to do yet as far as color scheme goes. Debating between my original idea *color change required* or just doing a restore in the *red/white* including the BRR logo's *reproduced* but clean up all the rest. The hull itself is in great shape, a few holes from previously mounted hardware on the sides and some paint flake in the footwell's but overall not bad at all. Looks like a CF bottom and a stock top that's been grinded down quite a bit in various areas inside.
Some things may be mentioned twice as some items I procured a while ago and then found another option/alternative in the meanwhile I couldn't pass up. More pics and finally crack her open shortly. Waiting on the large items to arrive such as full motor w/pipe, head, exhaust outlet, skat pump etc.
Hull:
Big Red Racing carbon fiber x4 hull
Carbon fiber two gauge hood *on order*
RNR Fuel Cap
Billet Exhaust Outlet *on order*
Want: CF water box, cf grab bar
Versi plug or blowsion version for rear of ski/ditch factory bailers/ ?*
Motor:
951 w/Pro X Pistons 1.00
White Pipe
Miller Head “45cc dome/?”
R&D Intake Manifold
Rinaldi Reeds
Exhaust – TBD, TRD or Carbon Fiber is the preference
Monitoring:
Koso EGT Gauge *needs mount*
TinyTach RPM gauge *needs mount*
Bilge switch+Pump+Outlet x2?
MSD Enhancer
Pump:
155 Bronze Pump w/Machined Shoe
Jet Dynamics #6 intake grate
Skat 148mm Pump *previously modified for 787 pattern*
Skat Venturi Exit nozzle w/insert *not sure the size yet*
Handling/Steering:
R&D Steering
Blowsion handle bar
Three button holder
Umi Finger throttle
ODI Grips
RNR Sponsons *not purchased yet/may inquire about carbon fiber sponson*
RNR 3* Trim Tabs
Good pic of the XP I sold and the GTX that wants to make my life a living hell;