Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Big Red Racing x4 Hull w/951 Conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 31 Posts 60 Big Red Racing x4 Hull w/951 Conversion Well after having just about every single thing I needed to build a really nice fun 787 96 XP I found a nice Big Red Racing x4 hull and decided to go with the larger 951 conversion instead & sell the XP to fund this project. This was heavily influenced by my buddy Nick whom recently built a killer 951 x4 setup. This will be a slow build and I am waiting on tons of parts but it will be well documented along the way. Still working out some issues on the family GTX *thing has gremlins* unfortunately so this project wont get much love for another week or so. Anywho here are some quick pics before I do anything at all to this ski.



As for the plans I have a pretty solid idea in my head of parts I want to run and how I want to run them but I am sure I will have a million questions along the way. First 951 motor I have owned and the first ground up build as well. I haven't decided what to do yet as far as color scheme goes. Debating between my original idea *color change required* or just doing a restore in the *red/white* including the BRR logo's *reproduced* but clean up all the rest. The hull itself is in great shape, a few holes from previously mounted hardware on the sides and some paint flake in the footwell's but overall not bad at all. Looks like a CF bottom and a stock top that's been grinded down quite a bit in various areas inside.



Some things may be mentioned twice as some items I procured a while ago and then found another option/alternative in the meanwhile I couldn't pass up. More pics and finally crack her open shortly. Waiting on the large items to arrive such as full motor w/pipe, head, exhaust outlet, skat pump etc.



Hull:

Big Red Racing carbon fiber x4 hull

Carbon fiber two gauge hood *on order*

RNR Fuel Cap

Billet Exhaust Outlet *on order*

Want: CF water box, cf grab bar

Versi plug or blowsion version for rear of ski/ditch factory bailers/ ?*



Motor:

951 w/Pro X Pistons 1.00

White Pipe

Miller Head “45cc dome/?”

R&D Intake Manifold

Rinaldi Reeds

Exhaust – TBD, TRD or Carbon Fiber is the preference



Monitoring:

Koso EGT Gauge *needs mount*

TinyTach RPM gauge *needs mount*

Bilge switch+Pump+Outlet x2?

MSD Enhancer





Pump:

155 Bronze Pump w/Machined Shoe

Jet Dynamics #6 intake grate

Skat 148mm Pump *previously modified for 787 pattern*

Skat Venturi Exit nozzle w/insert *not sure the size yet*



Handling/Steering:

R&D Steering

Blowsion handle bar

Three button holder

Umi Finger throttle

ODI Grips

RNR Sponsons *not purchased yet/may inquire about carbon fiber sponson*

RNR 3* Trim Tabs























































Good pic of the XP I sold and the GTX that wants to make my life a living hell;

