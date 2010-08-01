Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Anyone every had a sunken ski from doing subs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 85 Anyone every had a sunken ski from doing subs? Wondering if anyone has ever sunk their ski doing submerges. I'm getting pretty good at them and can get me and the whole ski underwater, I just have a constant fear of my ski not coming back up.





PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,237 Re: Anyone every had a sunken ski from doing subs? yes

