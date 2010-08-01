pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    riverrider650
    Anyone every had a sunken ski from doing subs?

    Wondering if anyone has ever sunk their ski doing submerges. I'm getting pretty good at them and can get me and the whole ski underwater, I just have a constant fear of my ski not coming back up.


  Yesterday, 11:21 PM
    TMali
    Re: Anyone every had a sunken ski from doing subs?

    yes
