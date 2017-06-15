Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 750 conversion carb question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 42 Posts 10 750 conversion carb question My buddy bought this X2 and we swapped the 650 for a 750 we had. fuel lines were already unhooked. I have looked for an answer the last couple of hours and figured Id just ask.

So here is what I got so far.

From the tank both Main and Reserve go to the selector switch.

one line comes from the selector switch to the fuel pump.

from the fuel pump BOTTOM line goes to bottom nipple on carb "fuel inlet"

from the fuel pump TOP line goes to the pulse nipple on the case/or manifold located between the carb and crank case.

from the carb the TOP nipple goes to the return line going back to the tank.

the vent line from the tank goes to a check valve "air in/vapor not going out" to the water separator then up the brace by the steering but connects to nothing. "Correct?"



What connects to the pulse nipple on the carb? and where does it go?



Thanks, James #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 490 Re: 750 conversion carb question That goes to the case. There will be a fitting where the intake bolts on. The negative pressure from the crank case runs the fuel pump





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 42 Posts 10 Re: 750 conversion carb question if the pulse nipple on the carb goes to the case, where does the pulse line from the fuel pump go to?

Is there two nipples and I'm just no seeing one? Last edited by hwyrnr; Yesterday at 09:51 PM . #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 490 Re: 750 conversion carb question



Silver one





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 490 Re: 750 conversion carb question Fuel goes in one carb and out the other. There is an inlet and pulse on one and a return on the other





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 42 Posts 10 Re: 750 conversion carb question the silver nipple in the picture above goes to the case.

where does the pulse line on the fuel pump attached to the hull of the ski go? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 42 Posts 10 Re: 750 conversion carb question I think I may have figured this out. does this sound logical and or correct. The 750 came out of a mid 90's SS. therefore the carb has an internal fuel pump. the X2 is an 86 or 87 the 650 had the fuel pump attached to the hull. "the carb that was on the 650 we removed had been removed and taken apart, so I don't know if it had a pulse nipple". So the line coming from the selector switch will go straight to the fuel inlet nipple on the carb. and bypass the external fuel pump all together.

the pulse nipple on the carb will go to the case.



does this sound correct? #8 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lowell MA Posts 490 Re: 750 conversion carb question That is correct.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 42 Posts 10 Re: 750 conversion carb question Thanks Boston. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules