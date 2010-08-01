Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveRaider 1100 Carb rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 10 WaveRaider 1100 Carb rebuild I am going to take on rebuilding the carbs for my WaveRaider. I have made another thread about how the jetski runs. It can only get up to 53 MPH. It doesn't like WOT, but runs just fine at 7/8ths throttle. I figure its time to clean the carbs out really good.



Any tips or tricks for this process would be really helpful. I'm used to 2 stroke motorcycles(Yamahas in particular), but never worked on any marine vessel before. Will taking apart the carb and spraying everything with carb cleaner get everything cleaned out? Is an ultrasonic cleaning required? I bought Mikuni Carb rebuild kits. Is there anything else I need?



Last question is how can I tell if the carb update/recall has been done?

