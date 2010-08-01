Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1986 us 550 exhaust getting very hot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kalispell, MT Age 28 Posts 2 1986 us 550 exhaust getting very hot Ok so I just got a 1986 js 550 with a stock exhaust. I took it out and it ran great but I noticed the top part of the exhaust was very hot, so hot that water will sizzle if poored on it. The engine is cooling as I would think it should I can touch the cylinder head with out getting burnt. But the exhaust is not that way. so I'm just needing some input on the way water flows in this system and if any one else has ran into the troubles I'm having. Any input will help

Thank you.



sorry about the title I didn't catch the auto correct it a js 550 Last edited by wwolvert; Yesterday at 09:07 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kalispell, MT Age 28 Posts 2 Re: 1986 us 550 exhaust getting very hot This engine also has two pissers one that is taped into the top of the cylinder head and one that comes from the exhaust the one that comes from the cylinder head flows water good The the stock one from the exhaust has nothing Last edited by wwolvert; Yesterday at 09:29 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules