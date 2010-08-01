pxctoday

    1986 us 550 exhaust getting very hot

    Ok so I just got a 1986 js 550 with a stock exhaust. I took it out and it ran great but I noticed the top part of the exhaust was very hot, so hot that water will sizzle if poored on it. The engine is cooling as I would think it should I can touch the cylinder head with out getting burnt. But the exhaust is not that way. so I'm just needing some input on the way water flows in this system and if any one else has ran into the troubles I'm having. Any input will help
    sorry about the title I didn't catch the auto correct it a js 550
    Re: 1986 us 550 exhaust getting very hot

    This engine also has two pissers one that is taped into the top of the cylinder head and one that comes from the exhaust the one that comes from the cylinder head flows water good The the stock one from the exhaust has nothing
