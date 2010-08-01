pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:53 PM #1
    Tjwatson7
    Tjwatson7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Pittsburgh
    Age
    22
    Posts
    11

    No spark Kawasaki zxi 750 1995

    Hi I have a 1995 Kawasaki zxi 750 I just got and fixed up after not running for 6 years I got it on the water it ran extremely well for about five minutes and then died. We opened it up and check for spark and there was none at all it just cranks. I'm extremely new to this and don't know how to test anything. I've heard that it could be the stop switch I checked that and it's fine, the stator looks fine but don't know how to test it or the Cdi box and I don't want to spend a ton of money for it to be the wrong part that went bad. So any help would be awesome!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:55 PM #2
    Ragged Edge Racing
    Ragged Edge Racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Ragged Edge Racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    53
    Posts
    5,013

    Re: No spark Kawasaki zxi 750 1995

    Did you check the fuse in the Ebox? And don't let the visual appearance of the stator fool you. The 750's were notorious for cooking. Someone on here probably has the resistance numbers you should see for a good stator. if not the stator, could be the coil or CDI if you are sure the switch is good.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 