Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: No spark Kawasaki zxi 750 1995 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Pittsburgh Age 22 Posts 11 No spark Kawasaki zxi 750 1995 Hi I have a 1995 Kawasaki zxi 750 I just got and fixed up after not running for 6 years I got it on the water it ran extremely well for about five minutes and then died. We opened it up and check for spark and there was none at all it just cranks. I'm extremely new to this and don't know how to test anything. I've heard that it could be the stop switch I checked that and it's fine, the stator looks fine but don't know how to test it or the Cdi box and I don't want to spend a ton of money for it to be the wrong part that went bad. So any help would be awesome! Attached Images image.jpg (3.68 MB, 2 views)

Did you check the fuse in the Ebox? And don't let the visual appearance of the stator fool you. The 750's were notorious for cooking. Someone on here probably has the resistance numbers you should see for a good stator. if not the stator, could be the coil or CDI if you are sure the switch is good.

