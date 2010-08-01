pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:22 PM
    melanieshub
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Conneaut, OH
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1

    2006 STX 15f display not working at idle

    I bought a used six 15f in excellent condition, but the display doesn't come on until you give it gas, then goes out when at idle again. It's failed to come on a few times until you have the engine at near or full throttle, and when it's out, the ski acts like it's set in slow mode. As soon as the display lights up, engine rpm's increase and the ski takes off to full speed. I thought maybe it wasn't charging, but that wasn't the case. Any ideas?
  Yesterday, 08:53 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,506

    Re: 2006 STX 15f display not working at idle

    You need a new gauge. $$$$$
