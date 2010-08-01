Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2006 STX 15f display not working at idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Conneaut, OH Age 57 Posts 1 2006 STX 15f display not working at idle I bought a used six 15f in excellent condition, but the display doesn't come on until you give it gas, then goes out when at idle again. It's failed to come on a few times until you have the engine at near or full throttle, and when it's out, the ski acts like it's set in slow mode. As soon as the display lights up, engine rpm's increase and the ski takes off to full speed. I thought maybe it wasn't charging, but that wasn't the case. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,506 Re: 2006 STX 15f display not working at idle You need a new gauge. $$$$$ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

