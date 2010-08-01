Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Limp mode #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 53 Limp mode Has any one had their Blaster go into limp mode, like the temp sensor is active, then come out of it? If so, more than once during a ride?



Riding yesterday. Lake riding. 2-4 swells. Jumping and playing around for 30 minutes. Goes into limp mode for 20 seconds. Runs normal as I head back to the the ramp. I risk it and decide to keep playing. 15 minutes of normal operation then it does it again. Limp all the way back to the ramp. Pipe, head and cylinders feel normal. Pull plugs and they look good. New pmugs in. It starts and goes fine. Another 15 minutes and it does it again. This time it acts like it's missing more than limp mode. I stop and kill it. Starts right back up and runns fine the rest of the evening.



Pro-Tec exhaust system, Blosion head and flame arrestor. Temp sensor disconnected.

