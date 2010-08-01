pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 750ss

  1. Today, 03:39 PM #1
    Paintman
    Paintman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    39

    750ss

    Recently installed in a flat Bottom boat and running about 30,what kind of mods can I do to get more top end,already put an impeller in it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:23 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,081

    Re: 750ss

    What is your budget for speed?

    Many upgrades available, most don't effect reliability but some can shorten it's life.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:57 PM #3
    Paintman
    Paintman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    39

    Re: 750ss

    I wasn't thinking bigger pistons or anything,maybe carb and exhaust,not sure what else there is
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 