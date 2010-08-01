Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Jetmate Cooling System Questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location NC Age 32 Posts 69 Kawasaki Jetmate Cooling System Questions Hey Guys,



Decided to get my Jetmate running after letting it sit in 2015 because I screwed up the impeller and I'm basically going over the entire boat at this point.



I'm having to replace the head on my engine because I think it got hot and lost some compression, I checked the block and it's good as well as the pistons and cylinder walls but the head gasket looked bad and the head didn't look great. Also in doing all of this found out my Jetmate has a Kawasaki 750CC engine, not the stock 650CC which is kind of nice.



My question is this, when I got the Jetmate the pisser wasn't working, which I should haven realized was bad but didn't, and I'm going through it now and I have no idea how the cooling system should be connected on the Jetmate. The pisser tube going through the hull of the Jetmate was clogged and I cleared it out with a 120PSI of air from my airtank, massive dust cloud, but looking at what I have it's like some tried changing the setup to bypass a pressure switch? Check out the photos below.



cIgm30u.jpg



mw0L6un.jpg



Uy539Tl.jpg



ANYWAY my question is I have a new head coming in for the 750CC which is setup for dual cooling, well the head has two ports on it versus the single one in my current head, and I was wondering how I should be running the cooling lines because I think it would help to be using both cooling ports on the head of the motor.



Thanks

Grant! Last edited by disjaukifa; Today at 03:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules