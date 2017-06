Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 xl 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 51 Posts 1 1999 xl 1200 Need help. I have a Yamaha 1999 1200xl

let water run to long with it sitting on the driveway

and got water in the engine. Got it out and took it

to the water ran good for a while and it stopped

running went to change plugs and the middle

cilender plug had melted the restor. Can anyone

