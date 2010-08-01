i am looking for a jet dynamics intake grate for a 550sx

things i have to trade are as follows

440/550 coffman full pipe
js440/550 quick steer anodized blue
js440/550 stock lightened flywheel .008 lb taken off
red blowsion finger throttle perfect coondition
keihin 38 off a 93 reed, reworked and bored by group k
few bn44
js550 starter brand new
stock 550sx flywheel
ocean pro finned ride plate

few other things let me know if anything interests you

my number is 714 837 6249 which is best way to reach me for pics and talking