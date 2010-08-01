|
|
-
jet dynamics intake grate 550sx
i am looking for a jet dynamics intake grate for a 550sx
things i have to trade are as follows
440/550 coffman full pipe
js440/550 quick steer anodized blue
js440/550 stock lightened flywheel .008 lb taken off
red blowsion finger throttle perfect coondition
keihin 38 off a 93 reed, reworked and bored by group k
few bn44
js550 starter brand new
stock 550sx flywheel
ocean pro finned ride plate
few other things let me know if anything interests you
my number is 714 837 6249 which is best way to reach me for pics and talking
