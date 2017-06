Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 79 X2 So, I don't know if this is allowed or not, if not I apologize. But, trying to get my buddy noticed out there. He is currently crafting some x2 designed clothes. And is in the works to do some standup stuff as well. If you are interested please email him at info@dangerouslyanointed.com Attached Images 20170601_162039.jpg (2.51 MB, 6 views)

20170601_162039.jpg (2.51 MB, 6 views) Screenshot_20170614-112650.png (800.8 KB, 5 views)

Screenshot_20170614-112650.png (800.8 KB, 5 views) Screenshot_20170614-112701.png (731.3 KB, 4 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 675 Re: X2 Nice graphic! #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 79 Re: X2 I love my x2s lol so it's fitting get to replace them. Shorts are in the making as well #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 675 Re: X2 Some 90's neon colors would be dope. Any chance he'll make a regular T? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 79 Re: X2 80/90 bright colors are what we talked about. This is just first run with the tanks and hoodies. I'll ask about the Ts #6 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 675 Re: X2 Keep'em coming! B1 and 550 graphic would be popular too. #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 79 Re: X2 They're in the works! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

