Thread: 94 vxr 650

|
|
-
94 vxr 650
Anyone have parts for a 94 VXR 650. Mainly looking for waterbox, carb, and gas tank supports.
Thank you
Derrick
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 94 vxr 650
I have a waterbox.
Get me the length on the gas tank supports, and I probably have those too.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules