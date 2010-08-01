pxctoday

Thread: 94 vxr 650

    94 vxr 650

    Anyone have parts for a 94 VXR 650. Mainly looking for waterbox, carb, and gas tank supports.

    Thank you
    Derrick
    Re: 94 vxr 650

    I have a waterbox.

    Get me the length on the gas tank supports, and I probably have those too.


