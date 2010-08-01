Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 vxr 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Georgia Age 34 Posts 5 94 vxr 650 Anyone have parts for a 94 VXR 650. Mainly looking for waterbox, carb, and gas tank supports.



Thank you

Derrick #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,431 Blog Entries 5 Re: 94 vxr 650 I have a waterbox.



Get me the length on the gas tank supports, and I probably have those too.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Dave in DE, driftmaster Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules