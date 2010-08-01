Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3 standups/3 sit downs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location San Diego, CA Posts 4 3 standups/3 sit downs Hello all,

I have owned 1 Kawasaki 440, 2 550's, a Yamaha VXR 650, a Yamaha Waveblater 2 760, and a Yamaha GP1200. I still have one 550, the Waveblaster 2 and the GP 1200.



Two questions:

1) I am looking to replace the stock prop in the Waveblater 2. I was thinking about going to a stainless prop but they come in so many pitch sizes I can decide what I should get. The ski is stock and runs good. I have been recommended a 12/18.5 pitch but I have heard pros and cons. Any recommendations?

2) my GP1200 has a blown motor. I was thinking of rebuilding myself or buying a remanufactured engine. Does anyone have experience with this? Also, the #3 piston is the one that failed. The other two had 125 psi each. Does anyone have any idea why that one would fail. The piston broke apart, scored the cylinder walls and chipped the sleave. Pieces came out when I removed the intake manifold. I am worried that the cause was not enough oil from the injection system.



Thanks you in advance!



Happy riding,

Gilbert Last edited by Gilberts; Today at 02:08 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jafaboy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules