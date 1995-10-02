|
Hi I put a used 95 big pin 750 engine, but only doing 32 mph steady. Compression is 125 each side. It run good.Solid but 33 . Impeller with cavitation. Would that be the reason why? Ok
Cavitation will knock it down for sure
To me understanding, this unit goes up to 45mph. Please help. Thank you
32 MPH? Race it against a JS440 or 300SX.
125 PSI is low compression for that engine. Check the impeller to pump wall clearance. It should be approximately the thickness of cereal box cardboard. Check to see if the impeller rattles around and has a lot of "wiggle" which would indicate worn bearings. Inspect the pump vanes for damage. Check the over temperature sensor -- it puts the ski into limp mode when it thinks it's overheated (but 32 MPH would be a bit fast for that mode). Is the fuel fresh? Is it getting consistent spark on both plugs?
There are probably 50 different things that can cause the symptom you describe.
Re: Kawa750 just doing 32mph
Had exact same problem with 750 single carb. would not spin up passed 4k rpm in the water. Was a crap oem water box. Tried in 2 skis with same result.
