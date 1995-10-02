Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Kawa750 just doing 32mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Orlando, FL. Posts 14 Kawa750 just doing 32mph Hi I put a used 95 big pin 750 engine, but only doing 32 mph steady. Compression is 125 each side. It run good.Solid but 33 . Impeller with cavitation. Would that be the reason why? Ok #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,171 Re: Kawa750 just doing 32mph Cavitation will knock it down for sure #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Orlando, FL. Posts 14 Re: Kawa750 just doing 32mph To me understanding​, this unit goes up to 45mph. Please help. Thank you #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,557 Re: Kawa750 just doing 32mph 32 MPH? Race it against a JS440 or 300SX.



125 PSI is low compression for that engine. Check the impeller to pump wall clearance. It should be approximately the thickness of cereal box cardboard. Check to see if the impeller rattles around and has a lot of "wiggle" which would indicate worn bearings. Inspect the pump vanes for damage. Check the over temperature sensor -- it puts the ski into limp mode when it thinks it's overheated (but 32 MPH would be a bit fast for that mode). Is the fuel fresh? Is it getting consistent spark on both plugs?



There are probably 50 different things that can cause the symptom you describe. Last edited by linkman; Today at 01:54 PM .



Had exact same problem with 750 single carb. would not spin up passed 4k rpm in the water. Was a crap oem water box. Tried in 2 skis with same result.

