Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki X2 Carb Setup with Coffman Exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 10 Kawasaki X2 Carb Setup with Coffman Exhaust I have a 1990 X2, completely stock. I recently bought a coffman exhaust system and was doing some research and it looks like I need a bigger carb/better set up. I think I have a 28mm and need a 38 or 44? I went on Ebay but I really dont know what I need. I also need some info on re-jetting. Looking for engine longevity amd reliability while being able to slightly upgrade my ski. Also I have a stainless steel prop but I dont know much else. Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,290 Re: Kawasaki X2 Carb Setup with Coffman Exhaust Definitely want a bigger carb with that pipe. I would go SBN44 with a manifold. If you want to buy new, Call up John at Watcon, tell him what you have and he will hook you up. Will probably run $350ish. Otherwise check the for sale section frequently, carb setups come up often. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

What about brand? Ocean Pro, Wedtcoast, BCN, Blackjack?

