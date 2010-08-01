|
Is it ok to keep a stand up rolled on it side for 24 hours?
I am looking to fiberglass the bottom of my 750 sx, to make things easier with dripping and all that, I thought I could roll the ski on its side. It will be on top of mats but Im worried my gas may leak or find away for my engine to flood. Does anyone know if this will happen or am I just being over paranoid?
Just pull or drain the tank first.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
