  Today, 11:47 AM #1
    ryanstandup
    ryanstandup is offline
    PWCToday Regular ryanstandup's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    26
    Posts
    57

    Is it ok to keep a stand up rolled on it side for 24 hours?

    I am looking to fiberglass the bottom of my 750 sx, to make things easier with dripping and all that, I thought I could roll the ski on its side. It will be on top of mats but Im worried my gas may leak or find away for my engine to flood. Does anyone know if this will happen or am I just being over paranoid?
  Today, 12:48 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,316

    Re: Is it ok to keep a stand up rolled on it side for 24 hours?

    Just pull or drain the tank first.
