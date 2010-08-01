Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What the heck, Easy fix?! Am I retarded...Detailed write up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location TX Posts 3 What the heck, Easy fix?! Am I retarded...Detailed write up Ok guys, new to the form here. I have read extensively on the forms and cannot find anything relatable for my situation, lots of good stuff out there though!



So I have a 1989 JS650 piston port motor in what appears to be a Js550 hull. However, it has the original stickers on the inside of the hull that say 650, with serial numbers. So I think it's original. But have second thoughts at the same time because they didn't put 650 motors in the old style hulls?



Anyway, I can'not for the life of me get this thing to start. Someone help me out here... Please! :f



It turns over fast, and back fires every now and then. It will not even try to start, even when I manually squirt a little fuel into the carb.

(Side note, I had been trying to start it with a old used super bn-44 off Ebay, but found out it leaked fuel even after rebuilding it. (learned my lesson on used carbs). Just for kicks, the next day I hit the start button one last time before taking the carb off, and she fired right up without hesitation, and idled for about 10 seconds. I then shut it off because I didn't want to run it too long out of water. Tried starting it again right after that and got the same ole story.. Nothing, not even a lick)



This is the current run through of what I have done/ checked out.



Piston port 650 motor (Manifold attached to cylinder wall)

Has upgraded exhaust (no brand shown)

150 psi in each cylinder

The pulse line pulses good, and is sealed tightly to the carb

New, Super BN-44 carb out of the box. (running single carb) Should have 2.0 needle with 80 gram spring?

Fresh gas mixed 32:1 (may be a little oil heavy)

Bypassed the on/res switch and hooked straight up to the inlet carb nipple.

Fuel lines are not clogged

Check valve on vent is new

Plugs are good, and are 8es

Constant spark with a spark plug light

New battery so it turns over quickly



If this is a swap, then maybe the previous owner didn't swap the voltage regulator from the 650? Not sure how to check that, but I was just reading about it on another form about 550/650 swaps.

Should I check pop off pressure on my carb? It may be off, but should be good enough to run.

Maybe my pop off pressure is too high and not squirting enough fuel into the motor? I see a little gas coming out of the hole in the carb, but not tons.



