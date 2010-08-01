|
JS550 tray pad options
Hi all,
I've got to replace the tray pad on my JS550. It's a stock ski and the padding leaves a black residue on skin when it's touched. The ski runs perfect so I'm not looking for anything fancy. I've found the Hydroturf and Blacktip options but was curious if something else is available similar to using weatherstripping for the hood seal, which happened to work out awesome.
Any guidance is appreciated.
Matt
Re: JS550 tray pad options
Cut up a black yoga mat if you're looking for a cheap option
