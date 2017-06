Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 155mm pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 211 155mm pump Replaced my wear ring and the new one fell right in without any effort. Both the pump and the new wear ring were at room temp.



Just to see I installed the impeller and I have a lot of clearance even with the new ring. What's going on??? #2 resident guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 53 Posts 925 Re: 155mm pump Which wear ring did you use? OEM? Some pumps on certain years had external screws at 120 degrees to help hold the ring in if I remember correctly.



All the ones I have put in OEM, WSM, SBT have required freezing beforehand and then still some beating to get in place. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

Think Big!!



This is a wsm part 1998 model

The ring on my XP was like that, seemed too loose as usually I freeze them in, but it hooks like a top fuel dragster so seems fine, it was a black WSm ring

