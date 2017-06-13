pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:04 AM #1
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap

    Helping some dude who took over a closed down dealership get rid of some abandoned skis.
    Both seem to have good comp.(didn't have time to measure), but def. need some love. They will fire if gas is poured into the carb according to owner.
    No titles.
    Guy is not looking for top dollar, needs them out of there.
    If you are interested,

    PM ME.
    20170613_192531.jpg20170613_192553.jpg20170613_192603.jpg20170613_192610.jpg20170613_192634.jpg20170613_192641.jpg20170613_192659.jpg
  2. Today, 11:20 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Re: Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap

    Pm'd
