|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap
Helping some dude who took over a closed down dealership get rid of some abandoned skis.
Both seem to have good comp.(didn't have time to measure), but def. need some love. They will fire if gas is poured into the carb according to owner.
No titles.
Guy is not looking for top dollar, needs them out of there.
If you are interested,
PM ME.
20170613_192531.jpg20170613_192553.jpg20170613_192603.jpg20170613_192610.jpg20170613_192634.jpg20170613_192641.jpg20170613_192659.jpg
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules