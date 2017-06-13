Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,805 Kawasaki X2 and TS 750, South Fl. Cheap Helping some dude who took over a closed down dealership get rid of some abandoned skis.

Both seem to have good comp.(didn't have time to measure), but def. need some love. They will fire if gas is poured into the carb according to owner.

No titles.

Guy is not looking for top dollar, needs them out of there.

If you are interested,



PM ME.

20170613_192531.jpg20170613_192553.jpg20170613_192603.jpg20170613_192610.jpg20170613_192634.jpg20170613_192641.jpg20170613_192659.jpg How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Pm'd

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

