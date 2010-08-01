Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2nd Waverunner - 1997 Wave Venture 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Central WV Posts 1 2nd Waverunner - 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Hey folks - purchased this unit used late last season. It runs terrific, about 53 mph with my wife or teen son, and much more stable than the 650 we previously owned.



Had a problem with excessive smoke and oil consumption at all speeds, including idle. Previous owner said the smoke issue cleared up the longer you rode it each day. It did not!



2nd problem - after uncovering it from winter storage, oil had leaked out of something in and around the forward/reverse lever. Ran down the outside wall and down the ski toward the back where it was absorbed by the cover! ... I now know that there is a "roll over valve" up high inside the engine compartment. Why would oil be leaking form there?



I did experiment with leaving the oil filler cap loose (in the garage), and then the valve does not leak. Obviously that is not a viable solution during operation..



