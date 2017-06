Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cdcv carb rebuilding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 8 cdcv carb rebuilding So I have a 98 zxi1100 with the cv carbs. I do not see a low or high speed adjustment screw anywhere on these carbs. In the manual I downloaded it seems to show very different carbs with an accelerator pump. Is that maybe the manual for the non-cv carbs?



If so does anyone know where I can get the right manual?



Thanks for any help,

