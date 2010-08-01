pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:57 AM #1
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    11

    1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder

    Hello all. Are the jugs\cylinders the same on a 1996 787 GSX as on a 1997 787 GSX?

    Thank you for your time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:02 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,005

    Re: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder

    yes
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:28 AM #3
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    11

    Re: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder

    Thank you!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 