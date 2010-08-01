Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 11 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder Hello all. Are the jugs\cylinders the same on a 1996 787 GSX as on a 1997 787 GSX?



Thank you for your time! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,005 Re: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder yes #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 11 Re: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Jugs\cylinder Thank you!!

