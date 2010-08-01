|
Help Needed! JS 440 Bulkhead bearing support- Westcoast or others!
Hello lads!
Doing a 550 reed swap into a 92 440 hull and I'm in need of a bulkhead brace for the 440 pump bearing. I'd love if someone had a Westcoast laying around in their parts box (unlikely I know) but I will consider any offers or better yet help.
I've been stocking up for a different build (550/650) which left me with a spare (fairly built) 550sx motor just sitting on my shelf. So I figured why not and thought I'd take on two at once. I am quite excited about starting and aim to share my progress here on PWCT.
Cheers!
Re: Help Needed! JS 440 Bulkhead bearing support- Westcoast or others!
It would be cool if someone could cast some more... It took me 3 months to find a bulkhead brace. And even then it was some crappy knock off that I had to grind the hell out of to fit. Good luck finding one.
Free Bump
