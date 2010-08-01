pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:50 AM #1
    Lenander211
    Lenander211 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Lenander211's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Lake Tapps, WA
    Age
    29
    Posts
    9

    Help Needed! JS 440 Bulkhead bearing support- Westcoast or others!

    Hello lads!

    Doing a 550 reed swap into a 92 440 hull and I'm in need of a bulkhead brace for the 440 pump bearing. I'd love if someone had a Westcoast laying around in their parts box (unlikely I know) but I will consider any offers or better yet help.

    I've been stocking up for a different build (550/650) which left me with a spare (fairly built) 550sx motor just sitting on my shelf. So I figured why not and thought I'd take on two at once. I am quite excited about starting and aim to share my progress here on PWCT.


    Cheers!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:02 AM #2
    Kansan
    Kansan is offline
    PWCToday Regular Kansan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    18
    Posts
    52

    Re: Help Needed! JS 440 Bulkhead bearing support- Westcoast or others!

    It would be cool if someone could cast some more... It took me 3 months to find a bulkhead brace. And even then it was some crappy knock off that I had to grind the hell out of to fit. Good luck finding one.

    Free Bump

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 