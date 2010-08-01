Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,235 WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle Im looking for an extended turn nozzle for my blaster, probable around 50mm longer. Let me know what you have for sale





Thanks,

Tony #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,308 Re: WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle Would a wb2 nozzle work for you?

Isnt that a 155?

