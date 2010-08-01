pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:01 AM #1
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,235

    WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle

    Im looking for an extended turn nozzle for my blaster, probable around 50mm longer. Let me know what you have for sale


    Thanks,
    Tony
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:25 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,308

    Re: WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle

    Would a wb2 nozzle work for you?

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:36 AM #3
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,235

    Re: WANTED Yamaha 144 extended turn nozzle

    Isnt that a 155?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 