First time owner
got a 2000 polaris pro 1200 cant get to run right. Idles perfect and runs smooth when barely on throttle, but when you try to open it up just bogs and sputters. Replaced spark plugs, new carbs (rebuilt), cleaned fuel filter, pulled gas tank out completely drained (had some water), checked compression (150 psi) on each cylinder, and all the spark plugs are firing. After all this it's still doing the exact same thing, any suggestions?
