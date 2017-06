Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Yamaha FX1 Wisconsin $3250 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2007 Location wausau, wi Posts 62 1994 Yamaha FX1 Wisconsin $3250 I am selling a 1994 FX1 in good shape

Fully rebuilt motor just broke in runs flawlessly

new bilge pump kit

Carbon Tech Reeds

New Turf

New Solas Swirl Prop



Top deck is in good shape only one quarter size spot in the graphics that is flawed

IMG_1016.JPGIMG_1017.JPG

Bottom does have some minor chips and wear but it's normal wear and tear



