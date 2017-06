Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 FX Cruiser SHO New to me! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2007 Location Canada Posts 12 2012 FX Cruiser SHO New to me! I have purchased two of these 2012 FX Cruiser SHO units one with 54 hours and the other with 70 hours. I am picking them up tomorrow. Tell me what I can expect? Our previous ski was a 2003 Seadoo GTI LE and I expect these will be a much different experience. Thanks in advance!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules