Fuel Gauge issue (Gauge and Float check OKAY)
I have a 1997 SeaDoo GTS. It is a great running ski, but the fuel gauge appears to not be working. Before removal of the baffle assembly I tested the gauge by connecting the two pins of the eletrical connector together. This gave me a FULL reading on the gauge. As soon as I unplug this, it goes back to emtpy. Just for shiz and gigs I decided to test the float by plugging an ohm meter into it and testing when I tilt the baffle. It shows a variable reading on the ohm meter when I do this.
It appears my float no longer floats. With everything hooked up the gauge moves when the baffle is tilted. I found this thread describing my issue.
https://www.seadooforum.com/showthre...baffle-sender)
There is a guy on ebay who will rebuild the baffle for $52 plus shipping. I don't feel confident in my "welding" skills to repair this unit properly. Is this a good option?
