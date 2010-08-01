Hey everyone, I was previously posting (http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473133) about having to take my 2001 GP1200R apart to deal with a bad freeze plug in the exhaust.. when I put it back together, I decided to double check that the jetworks mod was working properly.
I disconnected the end of the hose that goes into the rear exhaust chamber, started the ski up, and turned the water on. While holding the hose down lower than the motor, I watched and saw no water coming out (good). I then revved the motor, and still no water came out.
I futzed around with it, and even took the thing apart. Once it was taken entirely apart (ball bearing is out), water flows normally through the hose. Good!
Putting it back in, I found that I had to open it up two full 360-degree turns to get it to leak a small amount of water @ idle... but when I revved the motor, I didn't see much more water coming out. Is it supposed to when its on the hose, or is it possible that the hose isn't giving it enough volume to actually push a ton of water through there when its revved up?