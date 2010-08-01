pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #1
    Diranged
    Diranged is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Redwood City, Ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    313

    Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking?

    Hey everyone, I was previously posting (http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473133) about having to take my 2001 GP1200R apart to deal with a bad freeze plug in the exhaust.. when I put it back together, I decided to double check that the jetworks mod was working properly.

    I disconnected the end of the hose that goes into the rear exhaust chamber, started the ski up, and turned the water on. While holding the hose down lower than the motor, I watched and saw no water coming out (good). I then revved the motor, and still no water came out.

    I futzed around with it, and even took the thing apart. Once it was taken entirely apart (ball bearing is out), water flows normally through the hose. Good!

    Putting it back in, I found that I had to open it up two full 360-degree turns to get it to leak a small amount of water @ idle... but when I revved the motor, I didn't see much more water coming out. Is it supposed to when its on the hose, or is it possible that the hose isn't giving it enough volume to actually push a ton of water through there when its revved up?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:53 PM #2
    squidlid
    squidlid is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    Huntington Beach
    Posts
    94

    Re: Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking?

    Assuming you're talking about the check valves. To test these correctly the ski needs to be in the water as the pump pressure will dictate if the check valve and gauges at the desired rpm. Art would usually gives us a pressure to set them out and then we bench tune then with a mukuni Popoff gauge to get in the ballpark. Water test to get the dialed. You can't test these hooked up to a garden hose as some of the water goes back out the pump and a garden hose will never give you the correct working pressure


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Wanted: Job that involves riding, surfing, or sleeping.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:26 AM #3
    Diranged
    Diranged is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Redwood City, Ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    313

    Re: Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking?

    Quote Originally Posted by squidlid View Post
    Assuming you're talking about the check valves. To test these correctly the ski needs to be in the water as the pump pressure will dictate if the check valve and gauges at the desired rpm. Art would usually gives us a pressure to set them out and then we bench tune then with a mukuni Popoff gauge to get in the ballpark. Water test to get the dialed. You can't test these hooked up to a garden hose as some of the water goes back out the pump and a garden hose will never give you the correct working pressure


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Ahh thanks - I'll check it when it's in the water this weekend. I figure I can do it on the trailer reasonably easily.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 