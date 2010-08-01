Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2006 Location Redwood City, Ca Age 36 Posts 313 Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking? Hey everyone, I was previously posting (http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473133) about having to take my 2001 GP1200R apart to deal with a bad freeze plug in the exhaust.. when I put it back together, I decided to double check that the jetworks mod was working properly.



I disconnected the end of the hose that goes into the rear exhaust chamber, started the ski up, and turned the water on. While holding the hose down lower than the motor, I watched and saw no water coming out (good). I then revved the motor, and still no water came out.



I futzed around with it, and even took the thing apart. Once it was taken entirely apart (ball bearing is out), water flows normally through the hose. Good!



Putting it back in, I found that I had to open it up two full 360-degree turns to get it to leak a small amount of water @ idle... but when I revved the motor, I didn't see much more water coming out. Is it supposed to when its on the hose, or is it possible that the hose isn't giving it enough volume to actually push a ton of water through there when its revved up? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Huntington Beach Posts 94 Re: Old Jet Works Mod - Tuning/Checking? Assuming you're talking about the check valves. To test these correctly the ski needs to be in the water as the pump pressure will dictate if the check valve and gauges at the desired rpm. Art would usually gives us a pressure to set them out and then we bench tune then with a mukuni Popoff gauge to get in the ballpark. Water test to get the dialed. You can't test these hooked up to a garden hose as some of the water goes back out the pump and a garden hose will never give you the correct working pressure





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





