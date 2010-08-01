|
550 Needle and Seat questions
Changed out the needle and seat today on a 550. I ordered a 2.0 and it appears it has a 2.5 as the hole is bigger in the seat. It came with a piece of wire that clips to the needle. All the bn44's I have worked on did not have this. Do I need it? I installed the 2.0 and the ski will not hit. Not getting any gas. Rest of carb is good as I just rode the ski earlier in the day. I was changing the needle and seat due to gas fouling on restarts. I put the 2.5 back in and had the carb set at factory specs. It started and first time I gave it half throttle it ran away. Smothered it out quickly. What am I missing with this carb. I would put a sbn on it but I normally can tune the needle carb in no problem. Ski has 190psi on both cylinders.
Forum Rules