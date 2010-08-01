Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Waveraider 760 high idle out of water? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location morehead city nc Age 26 Posts 4 1996 Waveraider 760 high idle out of water? So as the title states Im having a very high idle out of water when trying to flush the ski. So high to the point I can pull the kill switch and its still running super high, I manually have to give in gas to get it to Bog out.



I rebuilt the carbs 3 weeks ago with all new fuel line as well. I took the choke out as well and installed a primer kit. I could not get the ski to start without dumping some fuel in it. I do premix the fuel 40:1.



Ski on the water is awesome, runs great, only issue is getting the trolling speed just right as well when i shut the ski off, I have to pump the primer once to get it running again.



Any insight would be great, Im somewhat new to the waverunner world.



Thank you! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Tampa, FL Age 28 Posts 5 Re: 1996 Waveraider 760 high idle out of water? Sounds like it's running lean, did you compensate for when you took the choke out?





