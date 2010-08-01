|
|
-
2007 vx deluxe, smoking issues
Trying to help a friend. His 2007 vx yamaha deluxe started smoking straight from the dock the last time out, brought it home, tried changing plugs, no change. Ski only has about 50 hrs on it. It even smokes with a hose hooked up to it while flushing. Other than that it seemed to run normal with normal power. I've not witnessed any of this, just asking on here before I look at it.
Thanks
-
Re: 2007 vx deluxe, smoking issues
Overfilled with oil.
The right way to check oil is to start the engine run for 30 seconds,shut off,check oil.
