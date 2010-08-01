pxctoday

  Today, 08:49 PM #1
    majbarron2
    majbarron2 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    55
    Posts
    14

    2007 vx deluxe, smoking issues

    Trying to help a friend. His 2007 vx yamaha deluxe started smoking straight from the dock the last time out, brought it home, tried changing plugs, no change. Ski only has about 50 hrs on it. It even smokes with a hose hooked up to it while flushing. Other than that it seemed to run normal with normal power. I've not witnessed any of this, just asking on here before I look at it.
    Thanks
  Today, 09:06 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,505

    Re: 2007 vx deluxe, smoking issues

    Overfilled with oil.

    The right way to check oil is to start the engine run for 30 seconds,shut off,check oil.
