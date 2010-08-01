pxctoday

  Today, 07:50 PM #1
    Kempski
    PJS Viper 9000 Top End on 650SX Crankcase

    Going the 1100 route in my ski. Selling my PJS setup.

    PJS Viper 9000 Top End
    85mm bore (std for this cylinder)
    Polaris Octane Pistons
    Boost holes machined
    Machine work by Newmiller Machine
    Head re-geometried for Octane pistons
    Set up for 110 Octane fuel
    ARP chromoly head studs/washers/nuts
    ARP chromoly base studs/washers/nuts
    Port cleanup by Newmiller Machine

    650SX Bottom End
    OEM 650 crank in good condition
    Cases port matched to cylinder by Newmiller
    Cases trenched to accommodate 85mm piston skirts
    New Kawi OEM crank seals last fall
    Newmiller lightened 650 flywheel
    OEM 650 stator
    Comes with starter and coupler

    Electronics
    650 electronics in 750 stand up ebox
    Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Message me for more information. I also have a build sheet I can send.

    Price is for motor, ebox, starter.

    $1000 shipped OBO cont. US

    IMG_2357.JPGIMG_2353.JPG
    IMG_2358.JPGIMG_2354.JPG
    IMG_2350.JPGIMG_2361.JPGIMG_2351.JPG
    IMG_2360.JPGIMG_2359.JPG
    IMG_2352.JPGIMG_0872.JPGIMG_1310.JPG    IMG_2496.JPG
  Today, 09:40 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: PJS Viper 9000 Top End on 650SX Crankcase

    Pure coolness right there.
