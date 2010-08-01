Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PJS Viper 9000 Top End on 650SX Crankcase #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 30 Posts 256 PJS Viper 9000 Top End on 650SX Crankcase Going the 1100 route in my ski. Selling my PJS setup.



PJS Viper 9000 Top End

85mm bore (std for this cylinder)

Polaris Octane Pistons

Boost holes machined

Machine work by Newmiller Machine

Head re-geometried for Octane pistons

Set up for 110 Octane fuel

ARP chromoly head studs/washers/nuts

ARP chromoly base studs/washers/nuts

Port cleanup by Newmiller Machine



650SX Bottom End

OEM 650 crank in good condition

Cases port matched to cylinder by Newmiller

Cases trenched to accommodate 85mm piston skirts

New Kawi OEM crank seals last fall

Newmiller lightened 650 flywheel

OEM 650 stator

Comes with starter and coupler



Electronics

650 electronics in 750 stand up ebox





Message me for more information. I also have a build sheet I can send.



Price is for motor, ebox, starter.



$1000 shipped OBO cont. US



IMG_2357.JPGIMG_2353.JPG

IMG_2358.JPGIMG_2354.JPG Dales Bad Attitude CDIMessage me for more information. I also have a build sheet I can send.Price is for motor, ebox, starter.$1000 shipped OBO cont. US

IMG_2350.JPGIMG_2361.JPGIMG_2351.JPG

IMG_2360.JPGIMG_2359.JPG

IMG_2352.JPGIMG_0872.JPGIMG_1310.JPG IMG_2496.JPG







Last edited by Kempski; Today at 07:58 PM . Reason: Added build sheet photo #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,078 Re: PJS Viper 9000 Top End on 650SX Crankcase Pure coolness right there.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) YellowSkiwhite Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules