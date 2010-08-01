Going the 1100 route in my ski. Selling my PJS setup.
PJS Viper 9000 Top End
85mm bore (std for this cylinder)
Polaris Octane Pistons
Boost holes machined
Machine work by Newmiller Machine
Head re-geometried for Octane pistons
Set up for 110 Octane fuel
ARP chromoly head studs/washers/nuts
ARP chromoly base studs/washers/nuts
Port cleanup by Newmiller Machine
650SX Bottom End
OEM 650 crank in good condition
Cases port matched to cylinder by Newmiller
Cases trenched to accommodate 85mm piston skirts
New Kawi OEM crank seals last fall
Newmiller lightened 650 flywheel
OEM 650 stator
Comes with starter and coupler
Electronics
650 electronics in 750 stand up ebox
Dales Bad Attitude CDI
Message me for more information. I also have a build sheet I can send.
Price is for motor, ebox, starter.
$1000 shipped OBO cont. US
