PWCToday Newbie
1999 SXI Pro 750
1999 Kawasaki 750 SXI Pro in great condition. Only every stored inside, runs great and ready for the water with new battery just added.
Mostly stock with a few add-ons
-R&D ride plate
-After market handle bars and grips
-After market air filters
Left back trim piece is missing around the fire extinguisher tube and the start/stop switch housing is broken on the bottom, works fine its just loose. Check pictures
$3000
located in Florida 33872
!SKI ONLY! !TRAILER NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE!
If you need a trailer I can work something out possibly
