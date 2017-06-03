pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:40 PM #1
    flyhigh999
    flyhigh999 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie flyhigh999's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Sebring, Florida
    Posts
    9

    1999 SXI Pro 750

    1999 Kawasaki 750 SXI Pro in great condition. Only every stored inside, runs great and ready for the water with new battery just added.

    Mostly stock with a few add-ons
    -R&D ride plate
    -After market handle bars and grips
    -After market air filters

    Left back trim piece is missing around the fire extinguisher tube and the start/stop switch housing is broken on the bottom, works fine its just loose. Check pictures

    $3000

    located in Florida 33872


    !SKI ONLY! !TRAILER NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE!

    If you need a trailer I can work something out possibly
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 