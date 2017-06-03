1999 Kawasaki 750 SXI Pro in great condition. Only every stored inside, runs great and ready for the water with new battery just added.

Mostly stock with a few add-ons

-R&D ride plate

-After market handle bars and grips

-After market air filters

Left back trim piece is missing around the fire extinguisher tube and the start/stop switch housing is broken on the bottom, works fine its just loose. Check pictures





!SKI ONLY! !TRAILER NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE!