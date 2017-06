Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550-B1 waterbox delete? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location SE Age 16 Posts 4 JS550-B1 waterbox delete? Can you get rid of the water box and go straight pipe on a rear exhaust 550? Is this possible???



possible but will not change anything other than being obnoxiously loud.you may actually lose some performance also.

