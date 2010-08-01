Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Central IL Posts 4 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. I purchased a 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 triple last year. It runs very good when it runs but occasionally while at higher speeds it will just shut off (just like somebody pulled the key off) it always starts right back up and runs well, but most of the time will only run again for 1-2 minutes and shuts off again usually just as soon as you get back up to a higher speed. I did have the carbs rebuilt shortly after I purchased it hoping that it would take care of this issue but it did not help. There have been a few days where it will run all day long with no shut off issues at all, but most days it will shut off every minute or two. Thank you for any suggestions that you think may be helpful. Have a wonderful and safe day on the water! Last edited by Racinringle; Today at 04:25 PM . Reason: spelling error in title #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 79 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wvae Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. Check the wires to the start stop switch. could be shorting out randomly #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Central IL Posts 4 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wvae Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. Ok, I will check wiring, just so i know where to begin are you referring to the wires that run along handlebars and go thru hood into engine compartment? or would you start by taking the start/stop switch apart and inspect the wiring inside the switch first? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 79 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. pull the switch apart first, inspect and clean #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 79 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 triple wont stay running. then check the connectors at the ebox Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

