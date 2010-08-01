pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    Racinringle
    Racinringle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Central IL
    Posts
    4

    1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water

    I was pulling kids on a tube behind our 1995 Yamaha wave raider 1100 triple and I noticed the hull started filling up with water. I shut engine off and had ski towed back to our jet ski lift where I removed all 3 spark plugs and turned motor over to remove water from cylinders, each cylinder had water. I added a little 2 stroke oil to each cylinder thru spark plug holes and continued turning motor over. I waited a few days and installed 3 new spark plugs and got engine started and noticed that engine runs and sounds great on lift with ski completely out of the water, but as soon as you lower ski into water you hear the motor bog down real bad and it will not run very well at all while in water, it is very hard to keep it running and it will not perform at all. As soon as you lift ski out of water it runs and sounds great. I have checked cylinder compression with a compression gauge and all cylinders are close to one another and have good compression. Any advice as to what to check or replace would be very much appreciated. Thank you in advance for any helpful information you can pass along. Have a Safe Fun day out on the water!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:13 PM #2
    Chief775
    Chief775 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    79

    Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water

    Check the fuel system. make sure there's no air bubbles or water anywhere, this would definitely cause it not to run under load and check all the electronics. if you don't feel comfortable pulling the engine and disassembling it to diagnose take it to a shop. running the ski out of water for more than 15 seconds is putting you at risk for overheat and seizure which would cost you a new engine instead of a possible cheap/simple fix.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:18 PM #3
    Racinringle
    Racinringle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Central IL
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water

    Ok, I will try draining fuel completely and replacing with new. What electronic items would you start checking first and in what order would you recommend checking them?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:38 PM #4
    Chief775
    Chief775 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    79

    Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water

    http://forums.iboats.com/forum/gener...ctrical-system

    this tells you exactly how to test the electrical system.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Racinringle

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 