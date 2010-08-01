Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Central IL Posts 4 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water I was pulling kids on a tube behind our 1995 Yamaha wave raider 1100 triple and I noticed the hull started filling up with water. I shut engine off and had ski towed back to our jet ski lift where I removed all 3 spark plugs and turned motor over to remove water from cylinders, each cylinder had water. I added a little 2 stroke oil to each cylinder thru spark plug holes and continued turning motor over. I waited a few days and installed 3 new spark plugs and got engine started and noticed that engine runs and sounds great on lift with ski completely out of the water, but as soon as you lower ski into water you hear the motor bog down real bad and it will not run very well at all while in water, it is very hard to keep it running and it will not perform at all. As soon as you lift ski out of water it runs and sounds great. I have checked cylinder compression with a compression gauge and all cylinders are close to one another and have good compression. Any advice as to what to check or replace would be very much appreciated. Thank you in advance for any helpful information you can pass along. Have a Safe Fun day out on the water! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 79 Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water Check the fuel system. make sure there's no air bubbles or water anywhere, this would definitely cause it not to run under load and check all the electronics. if you don't feel comfortable pulling the engine and disassembling it to diagnose take it to a shop. running the ski out of water for more than 15 seconds is putting you at risk for overheat and seizure which would cost you a new engine instead of a possible cheap/simple fix. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Central IL Posts 4 Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water Ok, I will try draining fuel completely and replacing with new. What electronic items would you start checking first and in what order would you recommend checking them? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 79 Re: 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 triple bogs down when put in water http://forums.iboats.com/forum/gener...ctrical-system



post attachments You may not edit your posts

