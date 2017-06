Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Venture prop shaft stuck #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location King of Prussia, PA Age 54 Posts 68 Wave Venture prop shaft stuck Tried to pull my pump but it seems the prop shaft & the housing are stuck on the intermediate shaft. I think I can make an adapter to hook up to a slide hammer.

