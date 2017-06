Results 11 to 19 of 19 Thread: Sunk #11 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk Will do - Thanks. It's sitting out in the driveway with the hood off (93 degrees in VA today) to dry. '87 Kawasaki 650SX

#12 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Most common areas water would get in are hood seal, bulkhead bering, stock bilge.

#13 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Most common areas water would get in are hood seal, bulkhead bering, stock bilge.

#14 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk I guess I need to buy a kiddie pool to sit it in to see if the seals are leaking!

#15 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk Here's the engine compartment seal. Is this the correct one?20170426_215217.jpg

#16 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,779 Blog Entries 1 Re: Sunk Shove some pool noodles in there. One 500-1100gph bilge will be more then enough. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #17 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 23 Re: Sunk Pool noodles - Now you sound like my wife!

#18 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location In the wind Posts 82 Re: Sunk I have a Rule 500GPH in my 650. Looked down the other day while riding and noticed it was constantly pumping water out. Went to shore and found the cap on the stock siphon bilge tube had come off. Id say, find your leak first and then install a bilge pump as a back-up. They don't cost much.

#19 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,287 Re: Sunk I do not think that is the correct hood seal. Looks like it is missing the sealing flaps or whatever they are called. Check out all the motor pics here for comparison.



The bulkhead bearing is where the driveshaft goes though the hull inside the motor compartment. If the seals are cracked or torn it will let water in. Looks like its the hood seal though.

