Hey just wanted to invite everyone to a huge summer kick off party @ Carneros Brewery in sonoma Ca. We have a big pond that will be taken over for a freestyle show! Eli Kemnitz and the ski clinic guys will all be there along with many others! Also releasing 2 new beers! A triple IPA @10.5% and also a Imperial Red IPA @9.0%!!! Will have a DJ and will be Catered by Steelhouse BBQ! Beer pong & Cornhole tournaments plus many other activities!
carnerospond.jpg
Located at 22985 Burndale rd. Sonoma, Ca, 95476

Free admission to the public, Family and dog friendly!! Pm for any additional details. Hope to see you guys there! 14 different beers on tap! Sure to find one you love/hate!