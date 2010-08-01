Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski Freestyle Takes over Northern California Brewery! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location California Age 28 Posts 3 Jetski Freestyle Takes over Northern California Brewery! Hey just wanted to invite everyone to a huge summer kick off party @ Carneros Brewery in sonoma Ca. We have a big pond that will be taken over for a freestyle show! Eli Kemnitz and the ski clinic guys will all be there along with many others! Also releasing 2 new beers! A triple IPA @10.5% and also a Imperial Red IPA @9.0%!!! Will have a DJ and will be Catered by Steelhouse BBQ! Beer pong & Cornhole tournaments plus many other activities!

carnerospond.jpg

Located at 22985 Burndale rd. Sonoma, Ca, 95476



