|
|
-
06 FX 140 Hard to start sometimes
05 FX140 170 hours.
Installed the battery with a fresh charge and the motor started right up after sitting for 8 months.
No winterizing needed as the AZ Temp never goes below 60.
Took her out for a 3 hour ride with zero issues. Filled the tank the next morning, launched and had a hard start issue.
Motor would turn over quickly with no hesitation, just seemed like there was no spark. I'd hold the start button for about 10-15 seconds at a time and after about a 40-60 seconds, she fired up and ran great. Put about 5 hours on her with 5 other stops/starts with no issues.
This is the second time this Waverunner has done this both times after filling the fuel tank. Coincidental? Don't know.
If it were a car, I'd say it was the fuel pump loosing pressure when sitting overnight, however this sat for 8 months and fired right up.
I normally fill up by removing the driver seat and watching the tank and fill to about 1/2 inch from the top. This time I did not do that and just listened for the "it's full" sound.
Not enough air in the tank? Filled it up too much? Loose gas cap?
What should I look for?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules