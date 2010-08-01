Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 FX 140 Hard to start sometimes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Orange County, CA Posts 105 06 FX 140 Hard to start sometimes 05 FX140 170 hours.



Installed the battery with a fresh charge and the motor started right up after sitting for 8 months.

No winterizing needed as the AZ Temp never goes below 60.

Took her out for a 3 hour ride with zero issues. Filled the tank the next morning, launched and had a hard start issue.



Motor would turn over quickly with no hesitation, just seemed like there was no spark. I'd hold the start button for about 10-15 seconds at a time and after about a 40-60 seconds, she fired up and ran great. Put about 5 hours on her with 5 other stops/starts with no issues.



This is the second time this Waverunner has done this both times after filling the fuel tank. Coincidental? Don't know.



If it were a car, I'd say it was the fuel pump loosing pressure when sitting overnight, however this sat for 8 months and fired right up.

I normally fill up by removing the driver seat and watching the tank and fill to about 1/2 inch from the top. This time I did not do that and just listened for the "it's full" sound.



Not enough air in the tank? Filled it up too much? Loose gas cap?

