First time owner need suggestions got a 2000 polaris pro 1200 cant get to run right. Idles perfect and runs smooth when barely on throttle, but when you try to open it up just bogs and sputters. Replaced spark plugs, new carbs (rebuilt), cleaned fuel filter. It sat under a shed forever and Im not sure how much old gas was in it, but i tried syphoning whatever was in there out but never got any out. Put 5 gallons of new non ethanol 91 octane gas in with the proper amount of seafoam. What else could it be? My next step is to run some good gas out of a jar but just wanted to see others opinions

