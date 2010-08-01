Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trailer lock help for JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 1 Trailer lock help for JS550 Hi all,



I bought my 89' 550 a few years ago but just got around to getting it in the water. I took her this past Sunday and she ran like a champ. It hadn't been started in at least four years. I ran it in the driveway first and adjusted the idle so I didn't have to mess around down at the dock. Thanks to all who've posted about the ODI grips and just in general. I have a new set on the way right now. The stock ones turned into this gooey mess this past weekend.



My question centers around the trailer. It's a dual trailer and the 550 locks to it via this special lock pin in the bow. The pin goes through the bow, is bent on one end, with a machined slot in the other to which a lock fits on. Does anybody have this type of setup and if so where the heck can I get a spare key made? The big box home improvement stores can't do it and the same goes for the local hardware stores.



Again, thanks for all of the info. provided on the forums. I wasn't sure where to post this but figured I'd start here.



Matt Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules