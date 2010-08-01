Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 46 A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF I wanted to move my exhaust port above the waterline on my 750 X2 build and bring the diameter up to 2"+ to match the factory SXR wetpipe, so I picked up a TDR waterbox for a superjet to come out the upper right of the nose.



I knew it was going to be loud. But holy mother of god. I rode for like a half hour last night and my ears are still ringing this morning (seriously). Don't get me wrong, it sounds amazing, but it's basically a straight pipe. I will be wearing ear plugs until I can get a stock superjet waterbox or similar to fit in place (now that i've drilled a huge hole in the nose).



Just wanted to warn others before they buy. I bet rear exhaust could be workable (though still prob ~upset other lake-goers), but my x2 already has a decent rightward lean. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 356 Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF Try injection water right b4 the exit. It helps!



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,632 Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF tdr stuff has always been too loud.can't believe they are still in business with the garbage they sell.relics of days gone by!! #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,285 Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF The issue is mostly that the outlet is above the bond line. Move it back under and be happy. Or switch to a Seadoo HX waterbox, and still move the outlet back to below the bondline Last edited by bandit88; Today at 02:10 PM . -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules