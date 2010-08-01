I wanted to move my exhaust port above the waterline on my 750 X2 build and bring the diameter up to 2"+ to match the factory SXR wetpipe, so I picked up a TDR waterbox for a superjet to come out the upper right of the nose.
I knew it was going to be loud. But holy mother of god. I rode for like a half hour last night and my ears are still ringing this morning (seriously). Don't get me wrong, it sounds amazing, but it's basically a straight pipe. I will be wearing ear plugs until I can get a stock superjet waterbox or similar to fit in place (now that i've drilled a huge hole in the nose).
Just wanted to warn others before they buy. I bet rear exhaust could be workable (though still prob ~upset other lake-goers), but my x2 already has a decent rightward lean.