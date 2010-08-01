pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:31 PM #1
    sideburnie
    sideburnie is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    30
    Posts
    46

    A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF

    I wanted to move my exhaust port above the waterline on my 750 X2 build and bring the diameter up to 2"+ to match the factory SXR wetpipe, so I picked up a TDR waterbox for a superjet to come out the upper right of the nose.

    I knew it was going to be loud. But holy mother of god. I rode for like a half hour last night and my ears are still ringing this morning (seriously). Don't get me wrong, it sounds amazing, but it's basically a straight pipe. I will be wearing ear plugs until I can get a stock superjet waterbox or similar to fit in place (now that i've drilled a huge hole in the nose).

    Just wanted to warn others before they buy. I bet rear exhaust could be workable (though still prob ~upset other lake-goers), but my x2 already has a decent rightward lean.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:36 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    356

    Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF

    Try injection water right b4 the exit. It helps!

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:57 PM #3
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,632

    Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF

    tdr stuff has always been too loud.can't believe they are still in business with the garbage they sell.relics of days gone by!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:09 PM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,285

    Re: A heads up for buyers: TDR superjet "baffled" waterbox is loud AF

    The issue is mostly that the outlet is above the bond line. Move it back under and be happy. Or switch to a Seadoo HX waterbox, and still move the outlet back to below the bondline
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 02:10 PM.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 