  1. Today, 11:48 AM #1
    vdubspeed
    Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX

    So my fleet of skis is filled up but my brother needed a ski. We have a 94 GTX with a yamaha 701, 86 X2 with a 701, blaster that is rockered with a 1200, and our little beater 89 SP.

    My brother wanted an all around ski that was playful but his cut off was 1G. A tight budget but good searching and good luck would prevail.

    Well yesterday I drove 5 hours roundtrip to pick up this BEAUTY! She is a 99 SPX that has seen little use. The fading on the bottom of the ski is because the cover didn't protect that but that gelcoat can be brought back easily. The compression is great and since it came with BRP oil...I knew it was cared for. It's already been converted to premix and had the fuel lines replaced but other than that...it's bone stock. Plan is to pull the pump and replace the wear ring and pump oil. I'll go through the carbs too and get rid of the mailbox letters it has for registration number.

    Just amazed you can still find awesome deals, DURING the season, that had been listed for 3 weeks on craigslist!!! Considering it has new tires, new battery, plugs, came with a custom cover and a few other items...not a bad pick up for 1G.
  2. Today, 11:58 AM #2
    ankeneyou
    Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX

    Nice pickup. That's the year everyone wants and always get a premium around here. I don't like pre-mix, so that's the only thing I'd change out.

  3. Today, 11:58 AM #3
    Cliff
    Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX

    Great find!

    The '99's have the best graphics of all the X4 models IMO.

    I own a '98 SPX and almost bought a '99 shortly after they came out. But decided against it since I didn't have anywhere to store it.

    Where is the compression at?


  4. Today, 12:01 PM #4
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX

    I hate you.
  5. Today, 02:13 PM #5
    vdubspeed
    Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX

    compression is 152 front and 150 rear. Motor looks to be original.

    If it had been oil injection I would have kept it that way but premix doesn't bother me. It certainly doesn't hurt them and personally..I feel the extra oil in the carbs helps penetrate the metal a little better and
    fights off corrosion.

    Anyway...he is stoked. I'm glad he is getting such a great ski because he really takes care of his stuff.

    Pulling the pump today so I'm curious to see what the impeller and wear ring look like. I certainly can bet it's never been off!
