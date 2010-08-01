Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location GA Age 36 Posts 63 Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX So my fleet of skis is filled up but my brother needed a ski. We have a 94 GTX with a yamaha 701, 86 X2 with a 701, blaster that is rockered with a 1200, and our little beater 89 SP.



My brother wanted an all around ski that was playful but his cut off was 1G. A tight budget but good searching and good luck would prevail.



Well yesterday I drove 5 hours roundtrip to pick up this BEAUTY! She is a 99 SPX that has seen little use. The fading on the bottom of the ski is because the cover didn't protect that but that gelcoat can be brought back easily. The compression is great and since it came with BRP oil...I knew it was cared for. It's already been converted to premix and had the fuel lines replaced but other than that...it's bone stock. Plan is to pull the pump and replace the wear ring and pump oil. I'll go through the carbs too and get rid of the mailbox letters it has for registration number.



Just amazed you can still find awesome deals, DURING the season, that had been listed for 3 weeks on craigslist!!! Considering it has new tires, new battery, plugs, came with a custom cover and a few other items...not a bad pick up for 1G. Attached Images x4seadoo.JPG (1.24 MB, 13 views) Last edited by vdubspeed; Today at 11:50 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 219 Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX Nice pickup. That's the year everyone wants and always get a premium around here. I don't like pre-mix, so that's the only thing I'd change out.



'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,799 Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX Great find!



The '99's have the best graphics of all the X4 models IMO.



I own a '98 SPX and almost bought a '99 shortly after they came out. But decided against it since I didn't have anywhere to store it.



Where is the compression at?





Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #4 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 858 Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX I hate you. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location GA Age 36 Posts 63 Re: Finally found an X4 for a great price. 99 SPX compression is 152 front and 150 rear. Motor looks to be original.



If it had been oil injection I would have kept it that way but premix doesn't bother me. It certainly doesn't hurt them and personally..I feel the extra oil in the carbs helps penetrate the metal a little better and

fights off corrosion.



Anyway...he is stoked. I'm glad he is getting such a great ski because he really takes care of his stuff.



