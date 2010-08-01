So my fleet of skis is filled up but my brother needed a ski. We have a 94 GTX with a yamaha 701, 86 X2 with a 701, blaster that is rockered with a 1200, and our little beater 89 SP.
My brother wanted an all around ski that was playful but his cut off was 1G. A tight budget but good searching and good luck would prevail.
Well yesterday I drove 5 hours roundtrip to pick up this BEAUTY! She is a 99 SPX that has seen little use. The fading on the bottom of the ski is because the cover didn't protect that but that gelcoat can be brought back easily. The compression is great and since it came with BRP oil...I knew it was cared for. It's already been converted to premix and had the fuel lines replaced but other than that...it's bone stock. Plan is to pull the pump and replace the wear ring and pump oil. I'll go through the carbs too and get rid of the mailbox letters it has for registration number.
Just amazed you can still find awesome deals, DURING the season, that had been listed for 3 weeks on craigslist!!! Considering it has new tires, new battery, plugs, came with a custom cover and a few other items...not a bad pick up for 1G.